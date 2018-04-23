On Sunday, Miley Cyrus was just trying to capture a sweet video on her Instagram Story of her and Liam Hemsworth taking a leisurely drive when disaster struck. There she was, wearing a bright blue "SUNDAY" sweater and Matrix -inspired sunnies, selfie-ing away as she and Liam fist-pumped in sync to some 21 Savage sone on the radio. Liam seemed to be into the selfie for all of about eight seconds, stoically swaying from side to side and occasionally glancing over at the camera, before he suddenly lunged at Miley's phone, yelling "OH SH*T!" and causing a completely unprepared Miley to lose control of the camera. "I f*cking hate when he does this sh*t," she captioned the video.

Playfully ruining otherwise picturesque car rides seems to be a recurring habit in their relationship. As you may or may very well not recall, it was even a plot point in the movie that brought the pair together, 2010's The Last Song . Their characters, Ronnie and Will, are taking a drive together when that old Maroon 5 chestnut "She Will Be Loved" comes on the radio. When Ronnie shows off her musical talents by singing along, Will is silently impressed at first, but soon, as is his wont, ruins the moment by joining in, singing way off-key and aggressively shouting every other word. Ah, young love!

For further proof that a major tenet of Miley and Liam's relationship (and, perhaps, the secret to its long-lasting success ?) is his habit of scaring or otherwise startling her during car trips, feast your eyes on yet another selfie video that Miley posted on Instagram back in 2016. In the clip, she harmonizes along to Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself" while cuddling with her beagle Barbie. Liam sings along in the background for a while before suddenly shouting, making both Miley and Barbie jump and causing Miley to yell, "Babe, stop! Seriously!" It's enough for anyone, save for perhaps their teenage driving instructors, to find cute.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Madonna Definitely Broke Some Laws During Her Carpool Karaoke