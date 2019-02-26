In another lifetime, Miley Cyrus dated Nick Jonas . When the Disney alums were just coming into their own during the aughts, they formed the teen power couple “Niley.” Since then, a lot has obviously changed: Cyrus now calls Liam Hemsworth her husband, while Jonas recently embarked on a seemingly never-ending wedding to Priyanka Chopra . These days, though, there are no hard feelings between Cyrus and her ex or his new wife, and Cyrus took to Instagram to remind the world of that when she left a message for Chopra on the account belonging to the actress’s makeup artist Pati Dubroff.

When Dubroff posted a photo of Chopra’s looks for the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Cyrus slid into the comments, writing, “Pretty! Love.” The two couples also presumably ran into each other at that very party, where Cyrus and Hemsworth and Jonas and Chopra all proudly engaged in PDA.

In an alternate timeline, Cyrus and Jonas could have ended up married. When Cyrus was just 16—so take it with a grain of salt—she said as much after her and Jonas’s 2007 breakup, which left her “bawling for a month straight.” “Nick and I loved each other,” she told Seventeen . “We still do, but we were in love with each other. For two years he was basically my 24/7. But it was really hard to keep it from people. We were arguing a lot, and it really wasn’t fun.…Maybe he’ll be my best friend for the rest of my life or maybe I’ll end up marrying Nick Jonas!”

She also talked about how she and Jonas formed a relationship, saying, “We became boyfriend and girlfriend the day we met. He was on a quest to meet me, and he was like, ‘I think you’re beautiful and I really like you.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I like you so much.’”

More than a decade later, Cyrus and Jonas may have ended up with different spouses but they’re still setting the bar for how to act maturely around an ex. In other words, a double date is imminent.