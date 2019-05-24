Earlier this month, Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo conquered a major teen milestone by attending junior prom with his girlfriend; now, Millie Bobby Brown has attained one of her own, acquiring her learner’s permit—which, as any teen movie will tell you, is the real secret to personal liberation.

“I passed! yay ! watch out cuz MBB is on the road...(with a parent or supervisor over 21 with a valid license lol),” she wrote, captioning a photo of herself behind the steering wheel posted to Instagram Thursday. (Which means, per Georgia state law , that she passed the written exam; she’s still got to log some hours on the road from here.) Friends and peers alternately congratulated and roasted her in the comments: Model Karlie Kloss offered to be her designated supervisor, since, evidently, she’s over 21 and holds a valid license; actor Matthew Lewis wrote, “Like we don’t have enough crazy drivers in this country!” (Lewis, like Brown, is a transplant from the U.K.; Brown relocated to Atlanta, Georgia to film Stranger Things , while Lewis moved from Leeds to Los Angeles, California with his wife in 2018.) Brooklynn Kimberly Prince, of The Florida Project, commented with a trio of car emojis; Netflix’s social media person wrote, “I have a valid license!! I will supervise you doing donuts in the Netflix parking lot!!!!!!!” (Because brands’ social media accounts are sentient now.)

Recently turned 15, Brown can get her intermediate license next year (no driving between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m.; various restrictions on who can be in the car) and then a full, proper license at 18. Millie Bobby Brown is on the road.

Other relatable teen activities Millie Bobby Brown has partaken in recently include karaoke (with Jimmy Fallon, on late-night television); pet-ownership (three tortoises, per an interview with Orlando Bloom for Glamour U.K. ); having a crush on Leonardo DiCaprio ; and activism (against bullying, for UNICEF). And she’s well ahead of the likes of Ariana Grande, who didn’t get her driver’s license till she was an agèd 19 years .