Ten months after she gave birth to her second child, Miranda Kerr announced that she was already expecting her third. Now, Kerr is officially a mother of three: "We couldn't be more excited to welcome our beautiful son into our family," she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday night, accompanied with a photo spelling out her son's name, Myles, in embroidery. (Naomi Campbell and Paris Hilton were quick to congratulate the model on, as Campbell put it, her "new bundle of joy" in the comments.)

Myles is Kerr's second child with Evan Spiegel , the 29-year-old CEO of Snapchat, whom she married in 2017 after announcing their engagement via Snapchat Bitmoji. The 36-year-old model also has an eight-year-old named Flynn with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

For Kerr, who moonlights as the CEO of a skincare brand that she founded a decade ago, wellness has been a key part of her pregnancies. "With all of my products, I can feel confident knowing that they're healthy for me and the babies, which obviously people are much more conscious of when they're pregnant. But at the same time, I feel like we shouldn’t have to be pregnant to be conscious of that," she told W in July.

Pinterest Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel attend the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, November 2018. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

For Myles's sake, here's hoping he takes after Kerr when it comes to his skin. "It’s interesting because I have an eight-year-old son who has a different dad Orlando Bloom, and I’ve always used the products on him, and his skin’s always been great. But now with my second son, with Evan, he has naturally his dad’s skin," which is naturally very dry, she continued. So dry, in fact, that her first impression of her husband was "wow, his skin is flaky! "

