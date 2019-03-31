31 March 2019, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Baden-Baden: Miranda Kerr receives the Beauty Idol Award at the Gruner und Jahr SPA Awards 2019 in the Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa in Baden-Baden. Photo: Uli Deck/dpa (Photo by Uli Deck/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Miranda Kerr celebrated her pregnancy news in style. Just hours after Kerr confirmed that she and her husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, are expecting their second child together, she attended the Gruner + Jahr Spa Awards ceremony in Baden-Baden, Germany. Kerr was on hand to accept the Beauty Idol prize for her role as founder of natural skincare brand Kora Organics, says the Daily Mail .

Kerr looked stunning in a pink Alex Perry gown, and cradled her emerging baby bump as she posed for photos. News of her pregnancy comes just 10 months after she and Spiegel welcomed their son Hart . Kerr also has an eight-year-old son Flynn, whose father is Orlando Bloom.

“Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family,” Kerr’s representative said in a statement to E! News .

After Hart was born last May, Kerr and Spiegal were obviously over the moon with their new addition. “Words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son into our family,” they said in a joint statement to People .

“Miranda is doing well and Flynn is excited to be a big brother. Thank you for the kind words and wishes during this very special time.”

Before giving birth to Hart, Kerr told Jimmy Kimmel how eager Flynn was for a sibling. "Evan and I had been together for a while, and [Flynn] was like, 'When are we going to have a baby brother or sister?' We were like, 'We've got to get married first,'" she said at the time. "The day after the wedding, he comes running in, and he's like, 'Mommy, is it in there?' I was like, 'Honey, give it a minute!'"

So while Kerr and Spiegel are elated with the news, something tells us Flynn is pretty thrilled as well.

