It's safe to say that Danielle Herrington had a good 2018. This year, the 25 year-old model shot with Carine Roitfeld, hit the Cannes amfAR gala, and, most notably, nabbed the cover of the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, making her the third black woman to appear on the cover, following in the very famous footsteps of Tyra Banks and Beyoncé . With flawless skin and a wide, perfect smile, it's easy to see why the Compton-native is quickly becoming one of the most popular models on Instagram and beyond. And now we know some of the secrets that kept Herrington looking so good all year; from her splurge-worthy moisturizing, to the perfect neutral lip, here, the model shares her beauty secrets.

What are your favorite go-to beauty products?

My go-to products are Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Daily peel and SK-II Facial Treatment mask.

When you wake up in the morning, what is the first thing you do, beauty-wise?

My routine is pretty simple. I wash my face with SK-II face wash and then moisturize with Drunk Elephant’s Protini Polypeptide Cream .

What is your nightly bedtime beauty routine?

I first wash my face with SK-II, then I use Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Daily peel, and lastly I moisturize with 100% pure Marula oil.

Who is your beauty icon?

Halle Berry; she’s flawless and literally hasn’t aged!

What is the best bit of beauty advice you’ve ever received and who was it from?

Naturally, I have dark circles around my eyes, so I’ve learned to put a peachy color on before I put concealer to cancel out those dark circles. I learned this from working with amazing make-up artist, Carolina Gonzales.

What is the best beauty trick you have picked up on set?

The best trick I’ve learned is how to contour and blend my makeup. Now I can define my features and make it look seamless.

What is your favorite shade of lipstick and why?

I love browns and neutrals! My favorite at the moment is the Fenty Beauty MatchStix in ‘Truffle.’ I love it because it’s the perfect neutral for my skin tone.

What is one beauty item you recommend everyone buy?

I would say an eyelash curler! Even if you don’t use mascara it just helps open up the eyes a bit more!

What is your go-to beauty look for a night out?

My go-to is definitely a bronze smoke eye, with black winged liner and neutral glossy lip.

What is your ideal spa day, and where?

I am obsessed with AIRE Ancient Baths spa in NYC. They have a Himalayan Salt Experience bath and massage that completely detoxifies your skin and keeps you looking refreshed.

What is the biggest skincare rule you abide by?

Removing your make up and washing your face at night!

What is one treatment you’re afraid to try?

Injections of any kind—I’m afraid of needles!

What is your biggest beauty splurge?

La Mer Creme de la Mer , but so worth it!

Favorite form of self-care?

Meditation, which helps me destress. Especially, when I’m traveling.

What is the worst beauty trend that you’ve participated in?

Probably the thin eyebrow look. When I was younger I always wanted to do what my older cousin did, and she would always go and get her eyebrows waxed. So I did the same, and now that I look back at old photos, it was a huge mistake!