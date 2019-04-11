In what’s only a natural progression of the now common practice of CGI figures like Lil Miquela becoming influencers and campaign stars, Jeremy Scott is partnering with the Sims, the beloved OG computer game that you may have devoted hours and hours of your life to in the early aughts, for Moschino ’s latest capsule collection. Thanks to the fact that it’ll be available not only in stores but also online, the collab will present actual human beings everywhere with the opportunity to match their Sims (and provide a very chic apology for killing them by building a wall around them or abandoning them in a pool in order to get a fresh start in the game).

Set to be unveiled at the IRL alternate reality that is Coachella, where Scott is hosting a Palm Springs Desert Party, the Moschino x the Sims spring/summer 2019 ready-to-wear and accessories collection will include eight limited-edition pieces. So far, it sounds like there will be hints of classic Moschino—slogans like, “I don’t speak Italian, but I do speak Moschino”—and classic Sims, like the diamond-shaped, typically green “Plumbob” emblem, which Scott has transformed into earrings.

There’s plenty more to be seen in the campaign Moschino released on Thursday, ahead of the collection’s April 13 launch, from pixelated denim jeans and jackets, which might as well be painted onto models like Aiden Curtiss and Stella Maxwell , to pixelated leather jackets, backpacks, and swimsuits. Rounding things out are crop tops and hoodies, plus presumably more affordable accessories like phone cases.

The concept, according to Scott , “emulates what I get to do for each collection at Moschino as I create a fantasy universe of spectacular storylines and characters.” It also solidifies his admittedly already solid reputation as fashion’s king of collaborations. At this point, his collabs with companies from Barbie to McDonald’s might even put him ahead of Virgil Abloh .

So far it doesn’t look like Maxwell and the rest will meet the same fate as the CGInfluencers that Demna Gvasalia tortured in Balenciaga’s spring 2019 campaign. Still, Scott better be careful: As anyone who’s ever played the Sims knows, it doesn’t take much for a Sim to meet its demise.

