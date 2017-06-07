Net-a-Porter is officially going fur-free, as are the other three luxury e-retailers in the Yoox Net-a-Porter Group: Mr Porter, Yoox, and The Outnet.

The group has always had a relationship with the Humane Society of the United States, Humane Society International, and Lega Anti Vivisezione, but this is the first time it has taken a major fur-free stance, according to CR Fashion Book . The announcement was made in conjunction with the news that Yoox Net-a-Porter Group would also be working with the Fur Free Alliance’s International Fur Free Program on the initiative.

In a press release, Matteo James Moroni, head of sustainability for Yoox, explained, “We have a strong sense of responsibility and recognize the importance of making a positive contribution to society. Our goal is to act as an industry-wide catalyst for change.”

There is no word on whether Yoox Net-a-Porter Group will be pulling the fur that currently exists on its sites, or if the change applies only to new fur styles. Time will tell what the effect of the group’s new strong stance on fur will mean for designers, especially those who rely on e-commerce sites like Net-a-Porter to sell a chunk of their expensive, high-end (and often fur-accented) pieces.

Of course, many of those designers are also part of the LVMH luxury group, which recently announced plans for its own e-commerce venture, 24 Sevres .

Brands such as Stella McCartney and Salvatore Ferragamo are leading the sustainability crusade. McCartney, who is showing her Resort collection in New York today, has always been fur-and-feather-free and Ferragamo’s newest collection uses sustainable fabrics of natural origin.

And they're not the only ones; designers and celebrities across the board are becoming more conscious of where their materials are sourced. You can read all about the leaders in sustainability in the fashion world here .

