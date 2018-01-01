Celebrities, by most estimates, have a penchant for a good party. And what better day to let loose than New Year's Eve? While you were busy popping bottles, your favorite celebrities were doing the same—albeit to various degrees.

The world's biggest models took the time to relax before heading off to their first photoshoots of the year—and lest you forget, fashion week is right around the corner. Bella Hadid jetted off to Aspen, where she chilled out with best friend Jesse Jo Stark in a cozy hot tub. Kaia Gerber also stuck to friends, posing in her finest puffer jacket.

Meanwhile, the reigning queen of partying, Paris Hilton , also headed to Aspen, where she joined forces with Sofia Richie and Rita Ora, making for an unlikely cold weather crew. Fashion's other favorite Paris—Paris Jackson—celebrated with friends, posting a series of Instagrams, featuring strands of hair taped to them.

And of course, then there were some who used the evening to get in one last paycheck. Cardi B capped off her breakout year by performing her greatest hits to adoring fans. Yara Shahidi, days away from her new television show's debut, took it to Times Square, despite freezing temperatures.

