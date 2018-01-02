Keith Urban was working this New Year's Eve, but that didn't stop the country star from spending quality time with his family. Nicole Kidman shared an adorable video of herself dancing backstage with their two daughters while Urban performed in Nashville’s Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve show, according to People .

The actress captioned the video, “Side stage watching Daddy! Happy New Year everyone!” Kidman also posted another video showing off the crowd her husband’s gig drew and her obvious pride in watching him perform. Seems like the perfect way to ring in the new year.

Nine-year-old Sunday Rose and her little sister Faith Margaret, who just turned seven, are obviously big fans of their dad’s music. Back in April, the musician posted a photo to Instagram featuring his girls and the homemade sign they created in honor of his American Country Music Awards nomination.

Now they’ll be able to cheer their mom on at the upcoming Golden Globes. Kidman is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Big Little Lies , a performance that already earned her an Emmy. The show has been greenlit for a season two , though Kidman’s daughters probably won’t be able to enjoy that particular piece of their mother’s career until they’re a little older.

Nicole Kidman on her favorite toy: