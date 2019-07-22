Nicole Kidman Is a Little Embarrassed About These Keith Urban Lyrics

In addition to its all-star female cast of great actresses, Big Little Lies boasts some of the worst husbands on television. But in real life, at least, Nicole Kidman is being well taken care of by her musician husband Keith Urban . To the point that he writes an embarrassing song about how great their sex is.

On his song "Gemini," Urban sings, "she's a maniac in the bed, but a brainiac in the head," which he confirmed months ago is about his wife. Today, the hosts of KIIS FM's "Kyle And Jackie O show" in Kidman's native Australia were bold enough to ask the Oscar winner for her reaction to the lyric. "I don't sensor his art, but it is a little embarrassing," said Kidman, according to Entertainment Tonight . She also gave herself a little credit, adding, "It's better than saying 'God, I'm so bored. Make an effort, Nicole!'"

Co-host Kyle Sandilands brought up another line from the track, "She's waking to make love in the middle of the night," and while we couldn't see the actress' face through the radio, we have to imagine it made her blush. "No, what?! You're making that up, Kyle. Shut up. I'm not answering that, that's outrageous," Kidman responded. For the record, that is the lyric, Nicole . As is "Strong on her strong opinions, I'm weak for it," which is pretty great, as far as lyrics about your spouse go.

Speaking of cute and supportive, in honor of last night's Big Little Lies finale, Urban rocked a themed sweatshirt on Kidman's Instagram. He modeled the black pullover emblazoned with the names of the "Monterey Five," with Madeline's "n" moved below so that the phrase ends on "lie." Clever, clever. Kidman captioned the post with simply a heart emoji, and we can imagine that applies to the man pictures and the women referenced. Her co-star Laura Dern commented, "How did we get so lucky that this human would be the Monterey Five’s fiercest champion?! FYI, Renata is an obsessive Keith Urban fan." Sorry, Renata! Keith is most certainly spoken for.

Kidman and Urban married in 2006 and have two daughters together. And according to our sources, they still find time to wake to make love in the middle of the night.

