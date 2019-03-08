Yes, Nicole Kidman Is Keith Urban's "Maniac in the Bed"

Last year, Nicole Kidman shared the key to her marriage, which was then a dozen years strong, with Keith Urban : never texting . A new interview with Urban, however, suggests that there might be more to it than that—and no, it's not that Kidman has repeatedly supported the 51-year-old country singer through his sobriety , or that she's not afraid to join him onstage or in singing duets .

Instead, it's because he knows that she's a "brainiac"—and, well a little bit more than that, as Urban first shared last year on his last album, Graffiti U , which he released in 2018. In a new interview with iNews , Urban took a moment to reflect on the song "Gemini ," which just so happens to be his wife's astrological sign . That, he confirmed on Friday, is no accident: "The song is actually about Nicole," he said. And, supportive as she is, it is a bit surprising that, according to Urban, Kidman "loves it." (Though she also apparently loved his controversial song "Female," a simplistic and arguably sexist ode to women that was also on Graffiti U. )

The chorus of "Gemini" doesn't just praise Kidman's intellectual prowess; in fact, Urban may have only done so in the first place to create the rhyme "She's a maniac in the bed / But a brainiac in her head." Those words, Urban continued, were simply "what came out" when his co-songwriter, Julia Michaels, asked him to describe Kidman, presumably inspiring the verse "A little bit left, a little bit right / She's waking to make love in the middle of the night" that follows.

As the Daily Mail points out, the chorus doesn’t end there: The full verse goes, "She's a maniac in the bed / But a brainiac in her head / And I know that everybody knows / Ooh, that she's both." Actually, can’t say we did, Keith!

