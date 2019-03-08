Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Yes, Nicole Kidman Is Keith Urban's "Maniac in the Bed"

Getty Images

Last year, Nicole Kidman shared the key to her marriage, which was then a dozen years strong, with Keith Urban: never texting. A new interview with Urban, however, suggests that there might be more to it than that—and no, it's not that Kidman has repeatedly supported the 51-year-old country singer through his sobriety, or that she's not afraid to join him onstage or in singing duets.

Instead, it's because he knows that she's a "brainiac"—and, well a little bit more than that, as Urban first shared last year on his last album, Graffiti U, which he released in 2018. In a new interview with iNews, Urban took a moment to reflect on the song "Gemini," which just so happens to be his wife's astrological sign. That, he confirmed on Friday, is no accident: "The song is actually about Nicole," he said. And, supportive as she is, it is a bit surprising that, according to Urban, Kidman "loves it." (Though she also apparently loved his controversial song "Female," a simplistic and arguably sexist ode to women that was also on Graffiti U.)

Loading

View on Instagram

The chorus of "Gemini" doesn't just praise Kidman's intellectual prowess; in fact, Urban may have only done so in the first place to create the rhyme "She's a maniac in the bed / But a brainiac in her head." Those words, Urban continued, were simply "what came out" when his co-songwriter, Julia Michaels, asked him to describe Kidman, presumably inspiring the verse "A little bit left, a little bit right / She's waking to make love in the middle of the night" that follows.

As the Daily Mail points out, the chorus doesn’t end there: The full verse goes, "She's a maniac in the bed / But a brainiac in her head / And I know that everybody knows / Ooh, that she's both." Actually, can’t say we did, Keith!

Related: Nicole Kidman Says She and Keith Urban Have "Never Texted"

Keywords

Nicole KidmanKeith Urban

Most Popular

RELATED
CultureYes, Nicole Kidman Is Keith Urban's "Maniac in the Bed"
FashionSee Chanel's Emotional Runway Tribute to the Late K…
CultureTaylor Swift Finally Acknowledges That the Existenc…