Budding fashionista North West , daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, is taking style cues from one of music's most popular pop stars: Selena Gomez . Yesterday, the 5-year-old wore the mini-me version of one of Gomez' music video outfits to a birthday party for her brother, Saint, and cousin, Reign Disick . As seen on Kardashian West's Instagram Story, North rocked a holographic two-piece outfit in lime green (complete with matching scrunchie!) from Copenhagen-based designer Saks Potts, the same ensemble that Gomez wears in the "Taki Taki" music video. She also added tiny sunglasses because she's famous and you have to have to have tiny sunglasses if you're famous in 2018.

Watching the video, which also features DJ Snake, Ozuna and Cardi B, it's easy to see how North got the idea. Gomez's part is in a tropical rainforest, similar to the "jungle" vibe going on at the birthday party. Reign Disick and Saint West's joint birthday bash was Tarzan-themed, complete with custom decorated cakes, lots of snacks, and enough indoor greenery to qualify Kim's house as a Rainforest Café franchise.

Party activities included face painting, according to Us Weekly , and attendees got special shirts commemorating the occasion. Lots of the Kardashians and Kardashian-adjacents were in attendance, including aunt Khloé and father of the birthday boy Scott Disick. Penelope Disick also dressed on-theme, albeit not in a particularly pop-star-ish way (which is understandable given that these are, after all, tiny children). She had an animal-print dress and a choker that said "Penelope" in sparkly letters. Honestly we would not mind if that became a trend next year.

See below for pictures from the party, and remember to blast "Taki Taki" while you scroll through:

Happy birthday, kids!

Related: Khloé Kardashian Gracefully Relived Her "Super Emotional" Relationship Drama with Tristan Thompson on National Television (and Twitter)