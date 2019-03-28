It's been two weeks since the cheating scandal involving Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, among others, surfaced. But Olivia Jade, the Full House actress' influencer daughter, has apparently not come any closer to forgiving her mother and father, Mossimo Giannulli, for allegedly bribing their way into getting their daughters admitted to USC. According to the latest update, Jade is still "hiding out" as she and her family await her parents' April 3 court date.

Olivia Jade hasn't been holed up in her parents' house, though, or her dormitory, which is not surprising considering she and her sister Bella have reportedly decided to leave USC, which their parents allegedly paid $500,000 to get them into. "Olivia has been staying with her boyfriend [Jackson Guthy] in Malibu," a source told told Us Weekly , adding, "She’s not talking to her parents right now. Olivia hasn’t been out with friends. She is completely in hiding right now."

One of the reasons Olivia Jade has yet to forgive her parents is that she ended up losing her influencer partnerships in the wake of the scandal. That includes Sephora, as the company issued a statement saying, "After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately." Last year, she collaborated on a makeup palette with the brand and has, since, been trying to trademark her name for potential use in her own makeup brand. But her trademark has been rejected for a second time, in part because of poor punctuation, as The Blast notes .

“Now that her endorsement deals have fallen through, she is very upset with her parents,” a different source recently told Us Weekly . “Olivia didn’t even show interest in going to college. She wanted to take time and work on her beauty career, but her parents were the ones who wanted her to get an education.”

Still, Olivia Jade's friends have allegedly been trying to convince her to forgive her parents. "A lot of Olivia’s friends have been telling her not to be mad at her parents since they were just trying to do the best they could for her, but she doesn’t listen. Olivia feels she is the victim," another source said.

In the meantime, Olivia Jade has yet to post to social media since the scandal — at least publicly. According to a source, she has been doing so on Instagram under "close friends." "Olivia is posting private Stories on her Instagram, using the only-close-friends option, to share her days on social media with her close circle,” the source said. That is probably wise, considering how much detective work the internet has already done with her past posts.