You might be hard-pressed to find a celebrity who hasn't made some sort of deal with Apple 's television streaming service. All of the major Hollywood players, from Reese Witherspoon to Steven Spielberg , have some sort of ongoing relationship with Apple TV+, as evidenced by last month's big press conference in Cupertino.

Most people were excited to learn that even Oprah Winfrey is a self-proclaimed "Apple girl" now, after her billion-dollar megadeal with the corporate giant came through, but one key component of her deal had yet to be announced until today. It would appear that the Queen of All Media has partnered with an actual royal, Prince Harry, to co-create and executive produce a new documentary series for Apple that will premiere sometime next year.

According to an announcement from the Duke of Sussex's official Instagram , this project has been in the works for "several months" and "will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive."

Prince Harry has been an advocate for eradicating the stigma associated with discussing issues concerning mental health, and in 2017 he shared a FaceTime conversation with Lady Gaga , another mental health advocate, as part of the royal family's Heads Together initiative. He also recently opened up about his own struggles with dealing with his mother Princess Diana's death since the age of 12. When Prince William and Kate Middleton launched the campaign nearly three years ago, they reportedly struggled with finding celebrity partners willing to speak on the subject, but now that Oprah is coproducing Prince Harry's mental health documentary series, that might lead to a few more celeb cameos.

“I truly believe that good mental health—mental fitness—is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities, and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science, and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times," Prince Harry shared via Instagram. "Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening, and inclusive—sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”

