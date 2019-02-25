The Oscars just sort of happened last night, and after all that it climaxed with naming Green Book the best film of the year and relegating Glenn Close once again to the loser's table . It's enough to make you not want to think about anything Hollywood awards related for months to come, and thankfully most of us won't have to. But if we do...

Thankfully, taking even the most cursory glance ahead to next year reveals that hopefully things won't be quite as messy and questionable as this year. Directing talents ranging from legends like Martin Scorsese to our favorite newcomers like Greta Gerwig return with new films. Leonardo DiCaprio's has his first big role since finally winning his first Oscar three years ago, and Annette Bening might just be our new Glenn Close. Granted, new buzzy contenders could emerge as the year goes on through the festival circuit, and some of the films named here could turn out to be total busts, but for now, here's a way too early rundown of possible Oscar nominees for 2020.

Annette Bening and Adam Driver for The Report

Are we really going to do these to ourselves? Glenn Close and Amy Adams are the actresses with the most nominations who have never won an Oscar, a streak both unfortunately kept going last night. After them, it's none other than Annette Bening, who has racked up four previous nominations; would we just be setting ourselves up for disappointment by even starting to think about a possible Bening nomination, let alone win?

Well, Amazon is already thinking about it. The company plopped down an eye-popping $14 million at Sundance to buy director Scott Z. Burn's The Report , a political drama about the investigation into the CIA's use of torture. Bening is said to have a stand-out role as Sen. Diane Feinstein that is already garnering buzz (though there seems to be wiggle room as to whether her role could be considered lead or supporting). We'd wonder if the real Feinstein's recent odd showdown with actual children might affect Bening's chance, but Christian Bale and Sam Rockwell just received nominations for playing Dick Cheney and George W. Bush, so that seems like a silly road to go down. The fact that Bening has a plum supporting part in Captain Marvel would only serve to heighten her profile this year, and if for some reason The Report doesn't take off with Oscars buzz, she also has upcoming roles this year in Christoph Waltz's directorial debut Georgetown and Hope Gap from Oscar-nominated screenwriter William Nicholson, though it's too early to gauge the buzz on those.

Though Bening is said to shine in The Report , by all accounts the movie belongs to Adam Driver as investigator Daniel Jones. Though his nomination for BlacKkKlansman was his first, Driver seems like an actor destined to pick up a few nominations and an eventual win over the next few years. Even without The Report , 2019 is slated to be huge for Driver. He'll say goodbye to his role as Kylo Ren in the upcoming conclusion of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and could also generate Oscar buzz for his roles in Noah Baumbach's upcoming untitled project. Though it's unlikely angled for an Oscars run, this year will also find Driver starring in art house hero Jim Jarmusch's tantalizingly curious zombie flick The Dead Don't Die alongside Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Bill Murray, and Selena Gomez amongst others.

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, and Quintin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Despite his reputation for working with actors and rehabilitating careers, no one has ever received an Oscar nomination for acting in a Quintin Tarantino movie. Seems odd right? Indeed, the Oscars have a bit of a weird relationship with Tarantino, and have most often recognized his films through screen writing (he's won Original Screenplay twice). Still, the fanboys seem to be holding hope that his upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood could be a career redefining film for the director. It's certainly star-studded enough. This will be Leonardo DiCaprio's first role after finally winning for The Revenant in 2016, and there's always the chance Pitt could receive his fourth nomination as an actor (and if not for this, then possibly for sci-fi epic Ad Astra , as well). Though, we wonder if it might be Margot Robbie, in her supporting role as Sharon Tate, who could become the first person to get nominated for a Tarantino role. The Oscars seem to love her.

Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro, Martin Scorsese, and Netflix for The Irishmen

Roma ultimately fell short of winning Best Picture last night, but the multiple awards it did receive seemed to put an end to any doubt that Netflix movies could compete at the Oscars. Martin Scorsese's The Irishman , which was teased during a commercial break last night, could be the film that follows through on that. The film not only reunites Scorsese with DeNiro and brings them both back to their mafia drama roots, but is rumored to have a budget as high as $200 million (some of that will be used, apparently, to digitally youthen DeNiro so he can play his characters and different points in his life). Though, none of the lead players are overdue for Oscars (Pacino, DeNiro, and Scorsese all have at least one), the combined star power could leave it's mark.

Ansel Elgort and Nicole Kidman for The Goldfinch

Remember The Goldfinch , Donna Tartt's Pulitzer Prize winning novel that everyone seemed to be reading a few years back? Yeah, well, the movie version is due this year. Ansel Elgort (who, yes folks, is happening) stars in the lead role, and the supporting cast is filled with some up-and-comers (Aneurin Barnard and Ashleigh Cummings) and talented veterans (Sarah Paulson and Nicole Kidman). Elgort certainly seems destined to join the likes of Timothée Chalamet and Lucas Hedges as Oscar nominated leading man of tomorrow (if not for this, than possibly for the West Side Story remake), while Kidman always seems a shake of the dice away from one day winning her second Oscar. Paulson has never been nominated, but it seems like one day the right part will come around to make it inevitable.

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and John Lithgow for Untitled Roger Ailes Project

All the comedy director boys suddenly want Oscars. Last night's big winner, Green Book , was directed by Peter Farrelly, formerly of Shallow Hal and There's Something About Mary fame. Adam McKay, director of several Will Ferrell flicks, has now received multiple-nomination love for his two most recent films The Big Short and Vice . Now Jay Roach, most noted for the Austin Power trilogy, is trying his hand after warming up with HBO projects like Game Change and the film Trumbo .

His Untitled Roger Ailes Project features a murderer's row of blonde actress (Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie amongst them) as a Fox News employees and John Lithgow as a their infamously abusive boss. Hard to say what the film's Oscar chances will be, but it would be nice to see Lithgow get his first nomination in over 30 years, wouldn't it? Even if it is for playing Roger Ailes.

Timothée Chalamet, Saorsie Ronan, and Meryl Streep for Little Women

Greta Gerwig assembled some of her Lady Bird stars and added Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, and Emma Watson into the mix for this highly anticipated take on the literary classic. It's plum Christmas release date certainly speaks to high, high Oscars hopes.

Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Tom Hanks playing American icon Mr. Rogers seems like the kind of thing Oscar nominations were invented for, though here's hoping the film's director, Marielle Heller, gets some recognition after being oddly snubbed for her work directing Will You Ever Forgive Me .

Taron Egerton for Rocketman

Hey, if Rami Malek just struck gold for playing Freddie Mercury, who says Taron Egerton couldn't do the same for playing Elton John. Unlike Malek, he actually sings the songs in the film, too.

Lupita Nyong'o for Us

Jordan Peele's follow-up to Get Out is set for release on March 22nd, so we won't have to wait long to figure out if he has another Oscars contender on his hands.

Taylor Swift for Cats

Just kidding, we think. Thankfully, we still have at least six months before anyone anywhere needs to think about this at all.