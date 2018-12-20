The calendar says the year is 2018 but it may as well be 2006, because a full 12 years later we are still living in the midst of a Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan feud. This past year, Hilton has managed to publicly throw shade at Lohan multiple times. The latest? The heiress says that the story behind the now-iconic photo taken of her, Lohan and Britney Spears , affectionately known as "The Holy Trinity" on Hilton's Twitter timeline, was actually a nightmare. Apparently, Lohan was never supposed to be in the picture, because she was never supposed to be in Hilton's car.

Allow Hilton the spill the tea: “Britney and I went out for the night," she told Andy Cohen in a Sirius XM interview . "[Lohan] totally party-crashed. We were all at the Beverly Hills Hotel at the bungalows during an after-party and then Britney and I wanted to leave to go home. Then [Lindsay] started, like, chasing us and then squeezed in the car. And it was literally a two-seater SLR — you know, the sports car. She just, like, squeezed in and I didn’t want to humiliate her in front of all the paparazzi and be like ‘Get out of my car,’ so I was like, ‘Whatever.’” Ouch.

Weirdly, this is not the first news item concerning Lindsay Lohan, a car and Paris Hilton to come out of 2018. Back in July, Hilton commented on a fan video containing footage of Lohan, first, saying that the DJ "hit me last night, for no reason, apparently at my friend's house and I didn't know she'd be there." "She hit me; she hit me with a drink and poured it all over me and it hurts and it's not okay," Lohan says in a video clip. Then in another, Hilton says, "Lindsay, tell them the truth," at which point Lohan says, "Paris is my friend. She's a nice person. Please leave us alone...she never did that, she's a good girl." When the montage of these moments came across Hilton's Instagram feed 12 years later, she jumped into the comments and wrote, "#pathologicalliar."

One month earlier, Hilton shared that Lohan would not be invited to her wedding with Chris Zylka (which has since been called off ). "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all," she said at the time, which is clearly a stance she has since retracted from.