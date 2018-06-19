In many ways, the world we live in today couldn't be more different from the one we inhabited a decade ago; one thing that hasn't changed: Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan 's feud. Ever since 2006, when a video of the heiress laughing at her friend Brandon Davis calling the actress a "fire crotch" went viral, the pair have publicly thrown shade every now and then. The latest? Hilton offering an update on their nonexistent relationship.

When asked by TMZ whether or not Lohan would be invited to Hilton's upcoming wedding with Chris Zylka, Hilton replied with a laugh, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all"—a stance she later confirmed on Twitter. But would she attend Lohan's wedding if the actress, who is not engaged at the moment, ever had plans to get married? "Nah, I'm very busy." That's certainly true. In between planning for her wedding and modeling for Yeezy, Hilton has been DJing across the world, preparing for her musical comeback , and contemplating a return to reality TV. "We've been getting a lot of calls and a lot of offers from different networks, pitching that show, so maybe," she recently said.

As for the status of her relationship with Lohan these days, Hilton diplomatically said, "I don't have any drama with anyone but I choose to not surround myself with certain people. Life is too short."

One person who definitely will be on the guest list should she chose to RSVP is Kim Kardashian, Hilton's former closet organizer (not assistant). "I'm so proud of her," Hilton said of her BFF, who recently successfully petitioned president Donald Trump to grant clemency to first-time offender Alice Johnson, who had been serving a non-violent drug offense since 1996. "What she did was so incredible. That woman did not deserve to be there. The fact that Kim stood up for her and got her out is a miracle and shows the power of someone who can really use their voice to help someone in need. So I really applaud her."

This isn't the first time Hilton has celebrated Kardashian's accomplishments. Last year, after the two rekindled their friendship, Hilton told ES Magazine , "I love Kim. Basically we’ve been friends since we were born. I’m so proud of her, and everything she’s achieved. Her family is beautiful, the little boy and girl, and I’m really happy for her." The aughts really are back.

