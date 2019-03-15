It can be hard these days to understand how anyone might still think that the allegations of sexual abuse against the fallen King of Pop, Michael Jackson, are false. In the case of his famous daughter Paris Jackson , it's not as hard to understand why she's not buying the news about her dad, who passed away when she was only 10 . The Jackson family is holding up a pretty solid front in denouncing the new HBO documentary Leaving Neverland , which details the abuse alleged victims say was inflicted by her father. Paris, who has dealt with mental health struggles in the past, tweeted today that it isn't her "role" to defend Michael.

Jackson initially started the thread to defend herself and discredit a Radar Online story claiming she was going off the rails. A fan mentioned that she was just being provoked to talk about the documentary in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck detail their experiences on the ranch.

“I have the same moral compass as my father, but not the level of patience,” Paris tweeted in response to a fan asking if she'd trade her wealth for freedom from the eyes of the prying press. “I’ll fight for love n peace in the same way, but i am more aggressively driven. i don’t sit by idly when i see injustices happen, especially when they’re directed towards me or my family. fuck that noise.”

Paris later tweeted: "there’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. taj is doing a perfect job on his own. and i support him. but that’s not my role. i’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me." (Taj Jackson is her cousin who has been outspoken on the subject.) It's obvious that Jackson has been put in a difficult situation; there's no handbook on how to act here, and the public tide is quickly turning, with stations already boycotting Michael's songs. There may be a reckoning for the family soon.