Following an extremely busy 2018, Paris Jackson is reportedly kicking off 2019 by taking some time off to focus on her own mental and physical well-being. As a source close to Jackson told both People and Entertainment Tonight , the model, actress, and singer has checked herself into a treatment facility so she can "prioritize" her health.

"After a busy year of work engagements that took her all over the globe, Paris decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign, and prioritize her physical and emotional health," the source said. "She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her."

Shortly after those reports broke on Tuesday evening, however, Jackson clarified on Instagram, confirming that she is, indeed, stepping back from work and social media, but casting doubt on the unnamed source's claims that she's doing so in a treatment facility. "The media is exaggerating per usual.. yes i've taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but i am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever!" she wrote. "Hope you guys' new year started out with lots of love and light and all the things. i'll be back soon!!"

The 20-year-old has previously opened up about her mental health struggles. In early 2017, she discussed with Rolling Stone the "multiple" suicide attempts she made throughout her teenage years. "It was just self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore," she said. Following her final attempt, Jackson enrolled in a therapeutic high school in Utah. "It was great for me. I'm a completely different person," she told the magazine, adding that, before attending the school, "I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help."

Jackson also told Rolling Stone that modeling has helped her deal with the lasting self-esteem issues caused by being in the public eye—with her appearance dissected by total strangers—since she was a child. "Plenty of people think I'm ugly, and plenty of people don't. But there's a moment when I'm modeling where I forget about my self-esteem issues and focus on what the photographer's telling me—and I feel pretty," she said.

In fall 2017, she participated in an interview via text message with i-D magazine, in which she described her dream of creating a more inclusive world that would eliminate her and others' insecurities about their outward appearances. "Unfortunately in the world we live in it's almost impossible to feel comfortable in your skin 24/7. Especially with what the media is constantly feeding us. I still have countless insecurities and fears, like everyone else I know," she said. "But we're getting there, slowly but surely. Which is a big reason I want to change this fashion/beauty stigma, so it's not as difficult for people around the world to feel beautiful just the way they are."

