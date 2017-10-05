Paris Jackson is already well on her way to becoming a full-fledged star: She currently has a recurring role on Fox's Star , is signed to IMG models , is one of the latest faces of Calvin Klein , and is all set to make her big screen debut in 2018's Gringo alongside Amanda Seyfried and Charlize Theron. But it wasn't until just a few years ago that she decided she even wanted to live her life in the spotlight.

While attending People 's Ones to Watch party on Tuesday, Paris told the magazine that she had originally planned a very different life for herself. "I originally wanted to just kind of stay out of the spotlight and become a psychologist or a nurse at a psychiatric ward," she said, but she changed her mind shortly before her high school graduation. "I realized it would be a shame to waste the platform I was given," she said. "Having the ability to go into the acting and fashion world, I just figured, why not use that to make my platform bigger? That way, instead of helping the world one by one with patients, I could help the masses."

Despite having a full schedule between her acting and modeling endeavors, Paris said she still makes time to help the masses through her work with her late godmother Elizabeth Taylor's AIDS Foundation. "I feel very lucky to have gotten to fly to Africa and be a part of the work we're helping make possible," Paris said.

And so far, the 19-year-old said she hasn't yet been negatively impacted by her choice to live a public life, since most of her fans are "mindful" of her privacy. She also claimed to have stumbled upon the key to staying grounded in the wild world of Hollywood. "The best advice I've been given is to be strategic in the mind, young at heart, and wise in the soul," she said. "If you have those three things you can navigate pretty easily any path that you're on."

Paris spoke to Teen Vogue earlier this year about learning to embrace the spotlight . "I honestly used to have no motivation whatsoever to be in the public eye; it scared me," she said in our Volume II cover story . "But after a long time of thinking, I started to really see the kind of impact I already have on people, how I was born with a platform, and I didn't want to waste it." She added, "There are so many people who work their entire lives to create a platform and mine was just handed to me.... Why not use it for something important?"

Related: Paris Jackson Isn't a Sample Size and She's Ok With That

9 Famous Kids Who Ruled the Runway at New York Fashion Week 2017: