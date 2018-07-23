Pete Davidson just deleted every single one of his Instagram posts. That's right—all those adoring snaps of Ariana Grande ? Gone. All the photographic evidence of his platinum blond phase ? Lost forever—at least to us. As of Monday, July 23, 2018, the only thing that's left on the comedian's account is a video on his Story of Machine Gun Kelly having "arrived in Syracuse." Otherwise, the entire page is blank.

It's unclear why exactly Davidson decided to wipe his Instagram. The unexplained decision does, however, come just a day after he received quite a bit of criticism from some of Grande's fans who misinterpreted a comment he left on one of her posts. As Teen Vogue reported, he commented "omg what a cutie" under a photo of Grande and her late grandfather, which she'd posted on the fourth anniversary of his death, prompting angry comments aplenty. Davidson clarified his intentions in a follow-up post, writing, "Are you guys all insane? I was talking about how cute her grandpa is. What's wrong with that? You guys will really look for anything to attack people. It's sad."

This isn't the only online hate that Davidson has received recently. Last week, he was called "disrespectful" for giving the FDNY pendant of his late father, who was killed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack, to his fiancée (as is, obviously, his right). As if that weren't enough, the poor guy was bashed again when another commenter called him out, thinking he had given the same gift to his ex Cazzie David. "Actually, I didn't give that to my ex," he replied. "Yes, she had one but it was a replica. I had a bunch of replicas made. My sister and grandpa also have one. The one that Ari has is the one my dad actually died in and the one he wore his entire career and the one I’ve worn for over 17 years. I’ve actually never taken it off other than for SNL or work. So it means a lot to me. Hope this helps. Please learn to be nicer and not to assume the worst in people. It's a terrible way to live. Much love."

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter are reporting that Grande has disabled commenting on her Instagram account as well.

Update: Davidson has updated his Stories, explaining that nothing happened in his relationship. Rather he's come to the conclusion that "the internet is an evil place" and that his "real life is f-ckin lit."

