Amid much speculation, Pippa Middleton finally confirmed that she and husband James Matthews are expecting their first child, and thus giving Prince George and his siblings their first first cousin. Of all places, Middleton casually announced the news in her recurring fitness column for Waitrose Weekend , a weekly magazine published by the British supermarket chain.

The article, bluntly titled "Exercising during pregnancy," details Pippa's fitness journey and the ways in which she's adjusted her exercise regimen for her first trimester.

"When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant," she wrote, confirming the news, "I realized I needed to adjust my normal 4 to 5 day a week routine and find a way of continuing my exercise safely throughout the three trimesters." She continued by saying that although she's read "loads" of content on how to safely work out during pregnancy, she has ultimately been"disappointed by limited technical information on what you can and can't do." Pippa then thoughtfully offered some helpful tips on exercises for women in their first trimester of pregnancy, including lunges, squats, and reverse flyes, thus becoming perhaps the most practical and useful celebrity birth announcement ever.

"I've noticed my body change and weight increase," she wrote about her fitness journey through pregnancy so far,"but through effective exercise and sports I feel that it's being strengthened to support a healthy pregnancy, birth and recovery."

Pippa also noted that "this being my first pregnancy, I had so many questions I felt were still unanswered" by the workout options available to pregnant women, but promised to keep the public updated with her findings as she continues on her pregnancy exercise journey, so this won't be the last we hear from Pippa about her experience. "Who knows what the next few weeks have in store," she concluded," but I look forward to sharing my pregnancy workout experiences with you every month."

Rumors about Middleton's pregnancy have been circulating since April, just a few days before her sister Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince Louis, but this is the first public confirmation—let alone from Middleton herself—that the couple has a new addition on the way.

In case you're wondering, Pippa also confirmed that she doesn't get the same morning sickness as her sister.

