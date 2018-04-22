Pippa Middleton Is Reportedly Pregnant

According to a new report, pregnant Duchess Kate Middleton's little sister Pippa (full name Philippa Charlotte Middleton) is also expecting. British tabloid The Sun shared the rumor that Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, who wed last year, began telling friends the good news after Pippa's 12-week scan, starting with Kate, who "could not have been more delighted," per their source. A rep for Pippa Middleton declined to comment on the story to People . This will be the first child for Pippa, 34, and financier James, 42.

Pippa is already aunt to Kate's two children with Prince William, 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, as well as the Unnamed Third Baby that'll be born soon.

It's a very busy Spring for the extended royal family. In addition to the new baby and new pregnancy from the Middleton sisters, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19, almost exactly a year after Middleton and Matthews wed. And last night, reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 92nd birthday with a star-studded concert at the Royal Albert Hall. The event featured performances from Kylie Minogue, Shawn Mendes, Sting, Shaggy and others. Her son Prince Charles gave a rousing speech in honor of his mother, and Prince Harry used the occasion to announce the launch of the Commonwealth Trust, a new charitable organization founded by the Queen and of which Harry is president. Neither Kate nor Pippa attended, but Meghan Markle was there, repping for her whole royal generation.

