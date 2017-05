See What Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and All the Guests Wore to Pippa Middleton's Wedding

On Saturday morning, Pippa Middleton married James Matthews wearing a one-of-a-kind couture wedding gown by Giles Deacon . The elaborate dress, which took eighteen months to make, is covered in pearls and lace. Kate Middleton was dressed appropriately as the sister of the bride, in a blush-colored look by Alexander McQueen , the British fashion house responsible for her own wedding dress. Kate and Prince William's children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who were both in the wedding party, wore coordinating ensembles. While the royal family was in soft neutrals, the wedding guests wore much brighter, louder ensembles--ruffled dresses and customary fascinators for women, and plaid trousers for men. See all those moments and more here.