Pippa Middleton first came into the international spotlight thanks to the curve-hugging Alexander McQueen bridesmaid dress she wore to her sister Kate's wedding to Prince William. So, it's only fitting that six years later that the British socialite should have another marquee fashion moment--this one, at her own wedding to James Matthews.

On Saturday morning, Pippa Middleton walked down the aisle wearing a stunning couture wedding dress by the designer Giles Deacon. Completely covered in pearls and lace, the entirely hand-made dress comes with a pearl-embroidered veil by legendary milliner Stephen Jones. With short, capped sleeves, it's a distinctly more playful look than the one Kate Middleton wore to her wedding, but that's a perk of being merely royal adjacent, rather than officially a member of the royal family.

Choosing Deacon was an inspired choice, as the designer has long been known for his gothic, avant-garde aesthetic, much like McQueen, the label her sister chose six years ago.

Pinterest ENGLEFIELD GREEN, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Pippa Middleton arrives for the wedding Of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage) Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Also, Deacon was available to focus on Pippa's dress, as he suspended his eponymous ready-to-wear label 18 months ago to focus on couture. In an exclusive interview with BoF, he explained, “I’d been doing it for 13 years and I was getting increasingly weary of how the ready-to-wear world was beginning to unravel. Times had changed. The homogeneity of it was so boring. I found myself thinking, ‘Is this why I went to art school, to be working like this?’ It wasn’t what I was about. The thing I was enjoying was making extraordinary, original, different things. And I found that’s what my clients wanted. They could get their Gucci-Prada-whatever anywhere.”

Pinterest ENGLEFIELD GREEN, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge adjusts the dress of Pippa Middleton as she enters the church during the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage) Samir Hussein

Middleton's commission meant that he has put most of his couture production on hold, to focus on Pippa. “We were so busy with this [the Middleton commission] and couture orders that we didn’t have the time or means to get a full collection together for January. And because it’s occasion-led rather than season-led, we still had orders coming in from last July a month ago.” Deacon said.

Of course, Pippa's look isn't the only one worth talking about. Her niece and nephew, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were on duty as the page boy and flower girl, wearing coordinating ensembles.

Pinterest ENGLEFIELD GREEN, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leads the page boys and flower girls as they arrive for the wedding Of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage) Samir Hussein

Pinterest ENGLEFIELD GREEN, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Britain's prince George (L), a pageboy, Britain's princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid, stand with their nanny Maria Borrallo, as they attend the wedding of their aunt Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Justin Tallis - WPA Pool) WPA Pool

