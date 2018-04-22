How'd you celebrate your latest birthday? Cocktails with friends? A nice dinner? Sorry, but whatever it was, it was nothing compared to last night's celebration in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's 92nd birthday. Her Royal Majesty marked the occasion with a star-studded concert at the Royal Albert Hall, attended by celebrities and members of the royal family. Understandably absent was Duchess Kate Middleton, due to give birth to her third child any day now, but there were plenty of big name attendees like Shawn Mendes, Kylie Minogue, Shaggy and Sting (they have a song together, just go with it) and, of course, Harry and Meghan, who are less than a month away from their wedding.

As the royal family's must-follow Instagram account explained, "Tonight, on The Queen’s 92nd birthday, a special concert was held at the @royalalberthall to celebrate. Members of the Royal Family, including The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, attended the concert. Performers included @realsirtomjones, @kylieminogue and @craigdavid. “Would you all give Her Majesty three unbelievably rousing cheers on Her Birthday. Hip hip hip...hooray!” - The Prince of Wales. Prince Harry also gave a speech talking about The Queen's Commonwealth Trust - of which HRH is now president. #QueensBirthday #HappyBirthdayHerMajesty" Hip hip indeed! The occasion marked the launch of the Commonwealth trust, of which Prince Harry is president. A prince and a president in one guy. Nice!

Here, see all the Instagram pictures from the star-studded night. Oh, and happy birthday, Liz.

Honestly, we're pleased but not shocked that the monarch is a Shawn Mendes fan. She seems like a woman who appreciates a nice guitar-heavy chorus. Now the question is, who is going to play him on season 13 of The Crown?

