It was just under a month ago when Kate Middleton wowed the world with a brand-new, faux chin-grazing bob . While temporary, the look proved a refreshing departure from the mid-length strands she's had for as long as she's been in the spotlight, and what's more, it apparently inspired her sister to take the plunge herself.

That's right, the Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister, Pippa Middleton, just swapped her collarbone-length hair for a shorter, slightly-above-the-shoulders style. The 34-year-old British socialite and humanitarian showed off her fresh cut, which she wore in loose, subtly-messy waves, at the Bristol Royal Children's Hospital earlier this week as an ambassador for the British Heart Foundation. The shorter hairstyle frames Middleton's face in a flattering way, and the waves make it casual albeit sophisticated at the same time.

Middleton proves that mid-length hair is having a moment. Recently, Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez both debuted similar haircuts, and Katy Perry jumped on the trend for one night only with an elegant wig . So, we have to wonder, who's next? Perhaps, Meghan Markle ?

