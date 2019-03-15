It was only a matter of time, really, before the singer and YouTube star Poppy , who's practically the Internet incarnate , wore a piece from Viktor & Rolf's viral, meme-themed couture collection (after all, she did sit front row at the show), which is exactly what she did on Thursday night at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. Ahead of a speech by a sequin-covered Taylor Swift and a performance by Ariana Grande of her song "Needy," the 24-year-old was the star of the red carpet as the first to wear the collection IRL.

Of the 18 looks, Poppy opted for a confection of bright yellow tulle, complete with puffy sleeves, ruffles, and a bib . On top of all that, she also wore earrings by Tiffany & Co.; a spiked leather choker by the Brooklyn-based label Bitchfist, which came complete with a giant hoop encircling her chest; and platform Nikes made in collaboration with Comme des Garçons . She later reposted an Instagram Story that christened her a Legendary Cult Leader, which sounds about right, seeing as she's an actual leader of her own church . (She also sells all-caps slogan tees herself, including one which reads CULT LEADER —and another that reads I AM NOT IN A CULT.)

As for which meme she chose, it wasn't exactly a meme—at least compared to the house's other slogans like NO PHOTOS PLEASE, F* THIS I'M GOING TO PARIS, I'M NOT SHY I JUST DON'T LIKE YOU, and SORRY I'M LATE I DIDN'T WANT TO COME. Similar to the point made by the collection's gown that read quite simply, NO, Poppy's voluminous gown bore the words GO TO HELL, beneath a flaming, wide-eyed skull.

Pinterest Poppy wearing Viktor & Rolf spring 2019 couture and Comme des Garçons Nikes at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards in Los Angeles, March 2019. Chris Delmas/Getty Images

This isn't the first time that Poppy has caused a stir on the red carpet; last year, she memorably wore a black latex mask to the American Music Awards. This also isn't her first appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, though her look in 2016, when she went by That Poppy, was a far cry from her ensemble on Thursday night.

Pinterest Poppy, then known as That Poppy, at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California, April 2016. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

