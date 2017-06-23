In 2017, with every good cause comes a fashion collaboration, for better or worse. And pride month is certainly no exception.

The annual parades celebrating LGBT culture and pride kicked off in the beginning of June—the same month as the Stonewall riots of 1969—on the west coast in Los Angeles and San Francisco, and will go out with a bang in New York City this weekend. Parades and marches are also occurring internationally in cities around the world, from Sao Paolo to Sydney.

President Bill Clinton was the first to officially declare June "Gay & Lesbian Pride Month" in 2000. And from 2009 to 2016, Barack Obama declared June "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month." However, current president Donald Trump failed to make a proclamation this year in 2017, which sadly comes as no surprise. But of course, the show must (and will) go on.

As in years past, fashion brands are offering a range of Pride-related products, that don't necessarily involve rainbows. This year, Marc Jacobs printed a special Pride month t-shirt; Prabal Gurung, who showed a politically-charged Fall 2017 collection, is selling sweaters bearing the phrase, "Love is love," which Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda first said when he accepted his 2016 Tony Award the day after the Orlando nightclub shooting; Nike produced a "Be True" collection, including rainbow VaporMax sneakers; and Alexander Wang teamed up with Trojan condoms on a parade float that says, "Protect your wang."

If there's one thing pride weekend is not , it's subtle.

That being said, if you're not interested in flaunting an overt Pride-related campaign (fair), brands like Gucci perhaps provide a high-fashion alternative, with plenty of rainbow, but also some " queercore " brogues. You might not get very far in them, but you'll look fabulous.

