While Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor might come as a shock to much of the world that has been eagerly awaiting the name of Baby Sussex — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's firstborn — Prince George has perhaps known it for months.

When Prince George and his maternal grandmother, Carole Middleton, were walking around at the beginning of the year, they encountered a random woman that the Prince shared this monumental information with. 'Just to be friendly, I engaged in a bit of small talk, and I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it," the woman later told The Sun , adding, "To my astonishment, he said, 'I’m called Archie,' with a big smile on his face. I don’t know why he calls himself Archie, but kids often play with their names, and I think it’s lovely."

So, are there two "Archie"s in the royal family? Was Prince George just joking around? Or, could it be that Prince George heard some of the adults in his family mention the name and liked it so much he decided to use it as his nickname?

Either way, Prince George obviously has good taste in nicknames. Archie isn't just a cute name — or, yes, a Riverdale character — it also has a special meaning. Archie comes from Achibald, which means bold and brave. Baby Archie's middle name is significant too, as Harrison, which goes back to the Middle Ages, means "son of Henry" or "son of Harry."

At just two days old — Archie was born on Monday, May 6 — he's already showing signs of being a special kid. "It's magic, it's pretty amazing," as his mom Markle said in her first post-birth interview. "I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy." And, now we know that Prince George is apparently a big fan of baby Archie as well.