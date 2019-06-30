It's so hard to find the right help these days, isn't it? At least, that's the case for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are already on their third nanny for their nearly two month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

That;s because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "do not want to rush this or take any risks getting this decision right. It’s deeply personal and can depend on the needs of the baby and parents," according to a source who spoke with UK tabloid The Sun . The source added, “Often there are different needs at different stages of the baby’s life. The first nanny was a night nurse." The latest hire, reportedly a British woman, isn't based at the Sussexes' home of Frogmore Cottage or working weekends; she'll be helping the family when they tour South Africa in the fall.

It's also worth noting that this isn't exactly your normal babysitting gig. After a long day with a baby, a typical nanny can unwind over a drink with a friend and talk all about the family she works for, but if you're working for the royals, not so much. “I've heard from very reliable sources that the new nanny who has been appointed by the Sussexes has had to sign quite an extensive non-disclosure agreement,” royal reporter Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight a couple weeks ago. And this isn't the first instance of turnover in the Sussex staff. Within the past year , Markle parted ways with her personal assistant and a bodyguard and the couple lost three private secretaries.

With a nanny or not, newborns take it out of you. While attending the Yankees-Red Sox game in London last week, Harry revealed that he and Markle had been up all night the night before trying to put Archie to bed, per People . But fortunately, “The sleepless nights are totally worth it,” a source told The Sun earlier this month adding that the new parents are very happy.

