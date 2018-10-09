When planning her upcoming wedding to Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie turned to someone who has been there, done that. According to the Daily Mail, Eugenie asked none other than Meghan Markle for some help with her wedding plans. The meeting reportedly took place when Eugenie and Brooksbank visited Meghan and Prince Harry at their country home at Oxfordshire’s Great Tew Estate. Which shouldn't be too much of a surprise, since we already know the pair have shared some style tips with each other .

With the wedding scheduled for October 12, more information about the highly anticipated nuptials have started to come into focus. Earlier this week, the palace shared details about the royal wedding cake. “Princess Eugenie of York and Mr Brooksbank have asked London based cake designer Sophie Cabot to make their wedding cake," the palace said in a press release . "The red velvet and chocolate cake will be a traditional cake, with a modern feel. It will incorporate the rich colours of autumn in its design and will be covered with detailed sugar work including ivy."

Pinterest Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

We also know that Eugenie is expecting around 850 guests, which is considerably more than the 600 that attended Meghan’s wedding. The major common thread between the two weddings will be the venue. Like Meghan before her, Eugenie will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor . Eugenie will also have a carriage procession similar to Meghan’s. “The carriage will process through the grounds of Windsor Castle, departing via Castle Hill to proceed along part of the High Street before returning to the Castle via Cambridge Gate," the palace press release added .

As for performers, it’s been revealed that Andrea Bocelli and members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra are scheduled to perform two songs during the ceremony. You can watch it all unfold on Friday, October 12, on TLC.

