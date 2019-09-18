Priyanka Chopra went all out for husband Nick Jonas’s 27th birthday. Jonas tweeted out a description the elaborate surprise party. “My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!) followed by a few hours of Topgolf, and then a party where pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars were involved,” he wrote. Jonas is a cigar aficionado after all — he even appeared on the cover of Cigar Aficionado . (Fans were upset ).

“The next day we played a sold out show in St. Paul where so many of you brought birthday signs and sang me Happy Birthday on stage,” he continued. “I can’t thank you all enough for the outpouring of love and birthday wishes. Means the world to have you all in my life. Here’s to 27!”

Jonas purposefully stayed off social media on his actual birthday (September 16th) in order to enjoy the day. But Chopra also posted an Instagram tribute to her husband, a video montage. "The light of my life,” she wrote. “Everyday with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas."

Chopra and Jonas have a ten-year age difference between them. And while older man, younger woman pairings are par for the course in Hollywood, the reverse is still something of a novelty, years after the halcyon days of Ashton and Demi. "People gave us a lot of s--t about that and still do," Chopra told InStyle back in June. "I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it."