Priyanka Chopra is on the cover of this month’s July issue of InStyle (she’s credited with her new-ish full name, Priyanka Chopra Jonas), and the publication went in on her whirlwind relationship with husband Nick Jonas . At 37, Chopra is ten years older than Jonas, and she says she’s gotten a number of critical comments regarding the couple’s age gap.

"People gave us a lot of s--t about that and still do," she told the magazine. "I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it."

And it’s not just about age. Fans have been cruel regarding Chopra and Jonas’s somewhat surprising relationship. The negativity hit a fever pitch when The Cut published a widely-derided article titled "Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Love for Real?” The writer referred to Chopra as a “global scam artist,” questioning the veracity of her relationship with Jonas. It was met with outrage, and Chopra’s brother and sister-in-law Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner publicly criticized the piece (the article was later removed from The Cut’s website).

"Nick, Joe, Sophie, my mom, his parents, everyone was there furiously typing on their phones," Chopra told InStyle . "They were so mad."

But the actress didn’t want to address the piece. "Commenting on some stupidity means it eventually becomes important because I gave it importance," she added. "A lot of people don't understand that way of thinking. It's not a myopic thought ... it's a long-term plan."

Chopra also spoke about her future plans with Jonas, saying that she hopes to start a family with him. "I want my existence to have meant something,” she said. “I want my kids to turn around and be like, 'Yeah, that was my mom.'"

In the meantime, she has a number of career milestones to focus on, including filming an upcoming comedy with Mindy Kaling . "I want to change the world a little bit,” said Chopra. “My big endgame is creating a formidable career and legacy for myself, but at the same time I want to have moved something."