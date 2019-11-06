Queen Elizabeth II , who's stayed tried and true to monochrome ensembles, gloves, and black handbags for decades, has never been one to follow trends. But at 93, the monarch has decided to follow in the footsteps of Gucci, Versace, Michael Kors, and Maison Margiela—not to mention the entire state of California. Going a step further than Kate Middleton, who's been known to wear faux fur in recent years, the Queen is moving way from fur entirely—at least when it comes to new additions to her wardrobe.

The news, like so many other headlines involving the Queen over the past few weeks, comes courtesy of a new memoir by her longtime personal advisor and official dresser, Angela Kelly. "If Her Majesty is due to attend an engagement in particularly cold weather, from 2019 onwards fake fur will be used to make sure she stays warm," Kelly wrote. She also noted that the Queen has rather symbolically removed the mink fur trim from one of her favorite coats. (Having all of her fur coats remade into faux versions, à la Kim Kardashian , isn't exactly the famously frugal monarch's style.)

Almost immediately, the announcement has been greeted with heaps of praise. The Humane Society International formally announced that it's "thrilled" and called for the British government to make the U.K. the first country in the world to ban the sale of fur. The U.K. branch of PETA also quickly tweeted both a tribute—"we're raising a glass of gin and Dubonnet to the Queen’s compassionate decision to go fur-free"—and a suggestion , calling for the Queen's Guard, known for their enormous bearskin hats , to follow suit.

But Buckingham Palace doesn't seem entirely sold on the idea just yet. "As new outfits are designed for the Queen, any fur used will be fake," a spokesperson confirmed to the Telegraph. In other words, the Queen will still wear the fur she already had in her wardrobe—particularly when it comes to fulfilling her royal duties. Don't be surprised, then, when she turns up to next year's annual State Opening of Parliament in her usual ermine cape.

Pinterest Queen Elizabeth II leaving the Houses of Parliament after its state opening, wearing a satin evening gown with a fur-trimmed robe. Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

