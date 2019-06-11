Kim Kardashian West has found a way to hang on to her favorite furs while also going fur-free. As confusing as that sentence is, the reality-TV star turned business mogul explained how she accomplished just that while sharing a photo of North West wearing one of her shaggy coats. Apparently, Kardashian West had every one of her most cherished fur pieces re-created in faux fur .

When Kardashian West posted a pic of 5-year-old North post–raiding her mom’s closet, she wrote in the caption, “Remember when I wore this! She picked out the same look lol.” She then added, “Fun fact- I took all of my fave furs and remade them in faux fur.”

Kardashian West’s embrace of faux fur comes as many luxury fashion houses have vowed to stop using real fur. Last year, we saw labels like Gucci, Michael Kors, and Jimmy Choo swear off fur. Meanwhile, Burberry and John Galliano via Maison Margiela have also decided not to use fur going forward.

As for Kardashian West, she announced that faux fur is her “new thing” back in May 2018, after she attended a Cher concert in Las Vegas. When some commented on the fur she wore to the event, Kardashian West quieted her detractors, saying, “You guys, it’s faux fur.” But that move and the faux-fur coats she’s commissioned may be more in response to Pamela Anderson, whom she dressed up as for last Halloween, and who wrote Kardashian West a public letter asking that she give up fur.

“I’m writing to ask you to extend your compassion to real fashion victims—the animals who are violently killed in the fur trade—by swearing off fur this winter,” Anderson wrote back in 2017. “You know I love you, and you can be a hero for animals as well as a great example to all your beautiful followers by swearing off fur... Please do the right thing. You’d be praised all over the world, including by my close friends at PETA.” Now it seems like that premonition is coming true, judging by the many comments on Kardashian West’s Instagram commending her for adopting a faux-fur lifestyle. But for all of those voicing their support, there are many who have pointed out the wastefulness of getting rid of preexisting furs to make new, faux-fur ones, which doesn’t exactly come at no cost to the environment, as faux fur mostly consists of plastic. Sigh. If you hurt the environment while trying to help it, are you actually doing good? Next time, on Keeping up With the Kardashians …