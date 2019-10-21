This weekend was all about love for Rafael Nadal —and we don't mean a tie score.

The 19-time Grand Slam winner married his girlfriend of 15 years, Maria Francisca Perelló, (also known by her nickname, Xisco) over the weekend in Spain. Nadal proposed to Perelló in May 2018, on a trip to Rome, but kept the engagement a secret until January 2019, when he spoke with Hello! .

Ten months later, the ceremony was held on the island of Mallorca and King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia were in attendance. Former tennis player David Ferrer and current Spanish player Feliciano Lopez were in attendance as well, and guests were encouraged to wear whatever they wanted for the ceremony. Conspicuously absent: Nadal's longtime tennis rival Roger Federer, who was apparently not invited, though the two have reportedly become close friends. Last month, when Federer was asked about attending the nuptials, he told the press, “I do not know anything about it. And I have a plan for the weekend before the Basel tournament."

Perelló's long-sleeved, bejweled gown was designed by Rosa Clará, who shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the dress on Instagram. “The connection between Mery and me was immediate. The whole process was full of emotions between all of us. We just want to thank the whole family for trusting in us, you’re extraordinary," Clará said in the video, describing her creation as "beautiful Art Deco-inspired French lace with delicate patterning, flower motifs and microbeading on the meticulously hand-embroidered fabric."

Though Nadal and Perelló have been quite private about their relationship over the years, the tennis pro has spoken candidly about his desire to have a family one day. "I would love to have children, boys, girls…I'm a person who loves kids and I'm a family guy," he said in 2017.

