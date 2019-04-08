You might expect most actors to shy away from discussing the concept of onscreen nudity, but Richard Madden is not one to avoid the subject.

The star of BBC's The Bodyguard (a series for which he won a Golden Globe this year) recently spoke to British Vogue about scenes from the show in which he wasn't wearing any pants. The actor knows people might tune in to his show because of those scenes in which little is left to the imagination, but he is also quick to point out that he feels he is "projecting a very unrealistic body image" by appearing nude on screen with a seemingly perfect body fully on display.

Madden will also star in Rocketman , the forthcoming biopic about Elton John , in which there is a sex scene between John (played by Taron Egerton) and his former lover John Reid (Madden) which required both actors to be nude. It is often a point of contention that women are affected by the scrutiny the media places on their bodies—naked and clothed—but Madden wants to be sure his position on the subject is clear: men are negatively affected by unattainable ideals as well, and it's not an easy double standard to reckon with. “I’ve done numerous jobs where you’re told to lose weight and get to the gym,” he told British Vogue . “It doesn’t just happen to women, it happens to men all the time as well."

Audiences and actors have called for more male nudity on television recently, in an attempt to level the playing field of showing naked bodies on screen. For example, a show like Game of Thrones had initially disproportionately included more scenes of female full frontal nudity than male full frontal nudity, and one of its stars (Emilia Clarke ) took the stance that if female characters were to be depicted naked on screen, then their male counterparts should too. Years later, Thandie Newton once mentioned that her male Westworld co-stars happened to be more squeamish about the prospects of appearing nude on screen than her female co-stars.

Madden also spoke out about the unfair expectations placed on actors when they are asked to appear nude on screen. “I find myself with actor friends—after we’ve done a kind of barely eating, working-out-twice-a-day, no-carbing thing for these scenes—looking at each other going: ‘We’re just feeding this same shit that we’re against.'" he said. One thing is clear: the assertion that any one of a particular gender should look and behave a certain way, and in this particular case, the presumption that all men be extremely fit, should by now be a thing of the past.

