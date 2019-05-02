In this universe, there is Rihanna and then there is everyone else. The musician, makeup mogul, and actress is so beloved, even her Instagram handle is a household name. For Charlize Theron , though, this can be a problem—only when her publicist is involved.

While stopping by Late Night With Seth Meyers, Theron revealed what it's like to share a publicist with one of the most iconic living beings. Spoiler alert: It can make you reexamine your own worth. When Meyers brought up the topic, saying, "We are both fans of Rihanna," Theron replied, "Yes, yes," before going into the only downside: Their publicist noticeably favors Rihanna.

Rihanna is fully aware of this, though, which is why, when an opportunity to troll Theron over it fell into her lap, she didn't hesitate. Allow Theron to tell the story about how her publicist's different birthday greetings to both clients ended up becoming a reminder of how much more beloved Rihanna is in their publicist's eyes.

"I always sincerely thought that my publicist really loved me," Theron began. "So for my birthday, she always sends me a little text. Usually it's just 'happiest birthday.' She didn't even write birthday, she wrote 'bday.' A couple of months ago I got something in the mail. I came home and it was a T-shirt, and Rihanna had made a T-shirt out of the birthday greeting that my publicist gave her, which was literally 'To my most favorite client ever. Have the best'—it was just, like, so…and Rihanna wrote in [her reply], 'I'm making a T-shirt out of this and sending it to Charlize.' And I don't think my publicist Amanda ever thought it would happen."

Yes, that's right: When their publicist sent Rihanna a more hyperbolic birthday greeting than the one Theron usually gets, the pop artist took the opportunity to remind Theron of it by turning their correspondence into a graphic T-shirt that arrived at Theron's doorstop. Everyone else take note: This is how you troll someone.

Meyers then proceeded to hold up the T-shirt, which just contained two emails. One from their publicist that read, with the subject line "HAPPIEST BDAY," "To my FAVORITE!!!! I hope you are having a blast," and one from Rihanna that said "I'm putting this email on a T-Shirt and sending to Charlize!" with a laughing emoji. "It made me feel great," Theron said.

"Like, you want your publicist to like you," Theron added. "You want to think that your publicist thinks that you're worth putting out there in the world, and that has to come from a very authentic place. It's hard when your other client is someone like Rihanna." It's not surprising that Theron is still holding on to the T-shirt though: When Rihanna sends you a gift, you treasure it.