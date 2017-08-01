Rihanna , pop sensation, global education philanthropist, and baddest bitch of the post-apocalypse, has already collaborated with Mac Cosmetics and Ruby Foo—but it has long been rumored that the singer and designer was planning to venture into her own beauty line. Enter Fenty Beauty : Three years ago, Rihanna registered the company name with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, prompting rumors that the brand was soon to follow.

“That is definitely something I am going to have my hands on and would love to do,” she told Refinery29 in 2015, expressing her surprise that their dogged reporters had dug up her patent registry. “I’m going to make sure it happens. I’m going to find some time between albums and fragrance to do that. I promise.” ( She has certainly been busy on the fragrance front , releasing no fewer than nine different scents for women as well as Rogue Man.) It appears she’s holding true to that promise: Last year, LVMH announced it had partnered with Rihanna to develop Fenty Beauty. Earlier this year, she teased the brand on Instagram, creating and then deleting the @fentybeauty handle . (The handle is back online now.) And on Tuesday afternoon, she posted the long-awaited Fenty Beauty release date to her Instagram. It will arrive Sept. 8 in Sephora and Harvey Nichols around the world.

While Fenty Beauty will reach wide audiences this fall, Rihanna herself has already started repping the brand. In April, a fan on the red carpet asked her what highlighter she was wearing. “ It’s mine ,” she responded. Then, “ Face by @fentybeauty ,” she captioned an image from the premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets last week. But aside from wearing her own products in public—as she’s also been known to do with her eponymous Puma label—Rihanna has given little sense of what Fenty Beauty will look like. When she spoke with Refinery29 back in 2015, she mentioned a few science-fiction propositions for what she might want from a beauty label. “Lashes that could just put themselves on,” she listed, “lipstick that doesn’t move, but doesn’t dry your lips out, that you don’t need a liner for.” So, until we’re instructed otherwise, this is exactly the kind of ambitious product we’ll expect from the Fenty Beauty release this fall.

