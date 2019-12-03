Rihanna took home a big prize last night at the 2019 British Fashion Awards, winning the Urban Luxe award for her five-month-old LVMH line, Fenty . And she made a strong case for the brand’s relevancy on the red carpet, wearing a custom creation in a crisp mint blue-green (Rihanna calls the color, seen on other Fenty garments, “wasabi green”). She looked like a Dentyne Ice princess.

Rih’s outfit consisted of a sheer oversized shirt with matching gloves, worn over a corseted minidress with a jeweled harness that formed straps in front and a dramatic cascading pattern in the back. She paired the whole ensemble with a choker and satin heels (a take on a current suede Fenty style), with her hair in Fulani braids, pinned half-up, half-down. The effect was very Cinderella with an edge.

Pinterest Rihanna arrives at the Fashion Awards 2019, held at Royal Albert Hall on December 2, 2019, in London. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic) Neil Mockford

Janet Jackson presented Rihanna with her award (which Virgil Abloh won for his Off-White line the year before). "You’re loved for your style, your boldness, and for your strength as a woman," Jackson told the Bad Gal onstage. "You’re respected as a successful artist, fashion designer, activist, entrepreneur. Congratulations to Rihanna for Fenty."

Rihanna accepted the award alongside her stylist and collaborator, Jahleel Weaver. Later on, the official Fenty account tweeted out a message of thanks along with a photo of the star with A$AP Rocky, who wore a slouchy Fenty suit to the awards show. “Thank you to the [British Fashion Council] for this wonderful opportunity which means so much to me as a young black woman,” read the tweet. “This is a great achievement for our brand.”

The first Fenty collection was unveiled this past May, shortly after the announcement that Rihanna was founding a luxury line with LVMH (at that point she had already founded her inclusive lingerie line, Savage x Fenty , and the game-changing Fenty Beauty, and also designed multiple collections for Fenty x Puma). She is both the first woman to found an original brand at LVMH and the first woman of color to run a fashion house at the French behemoth. Fenty is also the first maison the company has created since launching Christian Lacroix’s now-shuttered line, in 1987. "[Bernard] Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits,” Rihanna said at the time . She just keeps making history.