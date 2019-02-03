Rihanna can kind of have her pick of any runway look. She was the first to debut Saint Laurent’s instantly iconic glitter boots in 2017—posting a photo of the look to her Instagram with the caption, “Phresh out da runway. I ❤ @ysl—and she wore a full-body mesh crystal catsuit from a recent Gucci collection to Coachella later that same summer.

So when Rihanna goes into the archives—or, at least, wears something that’s a year-plus old—it’s got to mean something. Most recently, that’s some new-old Céline: The Anti singer and beauty and lingerie entrepreneur is in New York, and she was photographed in Manhattan Friday night wearing an enviably plush Céline coat from Phoebe Philo’s last collection for the label, for Pre-Fall 2018, first presented in January of last year. (In the collection’s lookbook, it was belted backwards ; Rihanna has switched it the right way round.) She paired it with clunky white sneakers, a white crocodile-skin bag, a white top, and a gold chain; her sunglasses, judging by the looks of them, are from her rumored forthcoming Fenty line. (Rihanna’s rarely declined an opportunity to rep her own brands.)

As the polar vortex swept through New York this week, bringing with it a strange blizzard-squall situation that left most of us feeling like we were in a snowglobe, Rihanna apparently sought outfit inspiration in the elements. Nothing says “the big chill” like a cozy, oversized coat the very color of snow itself. She can add it to the rainbow of teddy coats in which she’s been variously spotted over the years.

It looks like Rihanna has joined us all in mourning the passage of Celine from Philo to Hedi Slimane. And if Philo’s Céline is doing better than ever, it seems Rihanna is probably partly to blame.