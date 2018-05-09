If you thought Rihanna reached peak disrupter when Fenty Beauty launched 40 shades of foundation in its debut collection, you'd be wrong. Rihanna has come to conquer the lingerie industry after mounting the beauty industry. Less than one month after announcing the launch of a Savage x Fenty lingerie line, the 30-year-old singer is releasing the first concrete information about what to expect.

Though tech-savvy fans who signed up for the mailing list in anticipation of the May 11 drop already knew that Rihanna's new collection would include bras in a range of sizes from 32A to 44DD and underwear ranging from XS to XXXL—and those who follow on Instagram have seen just a few of the styles—even more details are coming to light. Not only will there be an extremely inclusive range of sizes, but the collection itself will feature a whopping 90 styles ranging from lingerie, sleepwear, and accessories, including four capsule collections within the main line, according to a new interview with Vogue .

The core collection will be called "On the Reg," and will include bras in every shade of nude, as well as T-shirt bras, underwear, and general everyday essential items. The "U Cute" collection is more "modern girlishness," which includes lots of lace-y pieces, while the "Damn" line is a bit "sexier," featuring rompers, garter belt sets, and bodysuits. For those who want to really take it up a notch with their bad gal RiRi vibes, there’s the "Black Widow" collection, which the brand describes as “risqué and ultra sexy.” It includes more risqué lingerie, including cup-less bodysuits, half-cut bras, and open-back bikini bottoms.

Not only will the size and style ranges be inclusive, but the price points will be too. Bras will reportedly be sold from $39 to $59, with T-shirt bras and underwear at a slightly lower price point ($29 to $34 and $14.50 to $29, respectively). The higher-priced items, like corsets, rompers, and robes, will range from $69 to $99, but nothing will retail for more than $100. Oh, and Savage x Fenty handcuffs will be a reasonable $18 to $29.

And this being Rihanna's lingerie line, the singer emphasized says she designed these pieces for women to feel happy and comfortable with themselves—not for someone else's pleasure. “Women should be wearing lingerie for their damn selves,” Rihanna tells Vogue . “I can only hope to encourage confidence and strength by showing lingerie in another light. You don’t have to stick to one personality with lingerie; it’s fun to play around. You can be cute and playful one week and a black widow next week. You can take risks with lingerie. I want people to wear Savage x Fenty and think, 'I’m a bad b*tch'. I want women to own their beauty.”

