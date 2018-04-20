After much speculation , Rihanna has confirmed that she is indeed launching a line of lingerie. On Friday, she posted a short clip on Instagram that flashes between "SAVAGE," "X," and "FENTY," with close-up shots of women in red and pink lingerie filling the "X." "We bout to light this up sis!!🔥 ... introducing @SAVAGEXFENTY lingerie coming soon," Rihanna captioned the post. The same video was reposted on the official Savage x Fenty Instagram account; both captions also link to the collection's website .

Though the website currently only comprises a form to sign up for the Savage x Fenty mailing list, the form itself reveals that Savage x Fenty will inject the same amount of inclusivity into the world of lingerie as Fenty Beauty did into the beauty industry. After entering your email and country, potential customers are prompted to choose their bra and underwear sizes from a drop-down menu, which include bra sizes from 32A to 44DD and underwear ranging from XS to XXXL.

Rihanna sparked rumors that she was expanding her Fenty brand from Puma sneakers and a beloved beauty collection into lingerie earlier this week, when she posted a photo of two TVs stacked on top of each other, one of which appeared to show a zoomed-in pic of her chest in a peachy pink bra. "Didn't they tell u?" she captioned the cryptic image, seemingly a reference to her 2016 song "Needed Me," which includes the lyric "Didn't they tell you that I was a savage?" On Thursday, RiRi posted another clip of the "X" logo, this one filled with brief shots of her looking coyly away from the camera while wearing nothing but a cream-colored bra.

The official Savage x Fenty Instagram account reposted both of these, and, on Friday, uploaded to its Instagram Story a selfie that Rihanna posted on her own Story on Thursday in which she wears a cream-colored bra with delicate pink lining and silky pink straps. Though she has yet to share any more sneak previews of the line, there's no doubt that each piece will be ultra-sexy.

