Before "thirst trap" was internet parlance, there was Rihanna 's Instagram. The singer, beauty mogul and fashion icon has been using her social media account for years now to tug at her fans' heartstrings. This week, though, she started doing so in a new way, trickling out cryptic Instagrams for what many have speculated to be an upcoming lingerie line.

It started when she posted a photo of two stacked televisions, one showing static and the one above it depicting her chest in a peach bra. "Didn’t they tell u?," she coyly wrote in the caption, providing no context for the photo. Those words also happen to be a lyric from her 2016 ANTI standout "Needed Me." In the song, RiRi sings, "Didn't they tell you that I was a savage." This isn't non sequitur — today, Twitter and Instagram accounts for Savage x Fenty popped up, depicting the same photo as well as Rihanna's latest post: a video of her wearing the same peach bra.

Loading View on Instagram

RiRi posted it to her own Instagram with the caption, simply, "X."

Loading View on Instagram

Why do people think these mysterious teasers are for a lingerie line? Over a month ago, it was reported by WWD that Rihanna was inking a deal for a lingerie line with TechStyle Fashion Group, the parent company of Kate Hudson's Fabletics, Kim Kardashian's ShoeDazzle, and JustFab which was previously led by Kimora Lee Simmons. At that point, it was revealed that Rihanna's project was already a year in the making.

While a release date hasn't yet been announced, nor has Rihanna actually confirmed that Savage x Fenty is indeed lingerie, it's clearly nigh. It's also the next logical step for Rihanna's product design career that has included her wildly successful Fenty Beauty company, a capsule collection for River Island, and releases as the creative director of Puma. Having conquered beauty, clothes, athletic gear, and not to mention shoes and socks — her all-denim collection for Manolo Blahnik and quirky socks for Stance — underwear is one of the few terrains she hasn't yet explored. Considering how fashionable she's made the most basics of underwear look in her day-to-day outfits, a Rihanna-helmed lingerie line is going just as covetable.