Rita Ora is never one to shy away from a bold fashion moment, whether it be a dress made of sherbet-hued feathers, a nearly naked gown, or just straight-up arriving on the red carpet in a couture bathrobe. And surely that sartorial audacity has something to do with why the singer has been named Escada’s new house ambassador. Her first official act of duty? Fronting the brand’s spring 2019 campaign, in photos shot by Craig McDean. “It was so fun,” Ora said of the shoot. “It felt very progressive, strong, vibrant, and full of feminine energy. I always think of how fierce all the [early Escada] campaigns were.” Ora’s own campaign sees the singer dressed in the brand’s signature bright colors with plenty of gold jewelry, as well as her own trademark red lipstick—a beauty item she carries with her at all times. Here, Ora talks more about her fashion must-haves, including the most sentimental possession in her closet, and why she doesn’t believe in fashion regrets.

Who is your ultimate style icon, and why?

Kate Moss . Her style is so effortless and chic.

What is the most prized possession in your closet?

My custom Karl Lagerfeld dress, which I will forever treasure.

What was your first major fashion purchase?

An Hermès Birkin bag.

What was the last thing you purchased?

My Martin Rose Nikes.

Currently on your shopping wish list:

Basic tees.

What was your style like as a teenager?

My style was very confusing, risqué, and cheap!

What is your biggest fashion regret?

I don’t believe in regrets!

Where are your favorite places to shop?

I love vintage shops, flea markets, and fashion markets, like Portobello Market, in London.

Favorite red-carpet outfit you’ve ever worn:

My red Donna Karen VMA Dress. It was sexy, simple, and red (my favorite color). But I’ve had some great looks, and I don’t want to discredit the others.

Favorite fashion moment from pop culture:

Madonna and Jean Paul Gaultier.

What is always in your bag?

I always have red lipstick and perfume in my bag!

Song to listen to when getting ready:

“Sweet Dreams” by Eurythmics.

