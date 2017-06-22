Photo by Easton and Roso, styled by Sam Walker. Produced by Biel Parklee. Grooming by Linda Shalabi for Oribe at See Management. Fashion Assistant: Alex Pastore. Production Assistant: Alex Hodor-Lee.

Rita Ora 's video for her new single "Your Song" opens with the former America's Next Top Model judge at the head of a boardroom conference table dressed in a voluminous business suit straight out of the '80s while a bunch of odd-looking men wearing standard Men's Warehouse suits look on. She then jumps up on the table, turning it into her own personal catwalk, confronts the businessmen, and, at one point, gets down on her back and shimmies backwards down the table. She then exits the situation by launching herself off a ledge.

This is interesting, because indie singer-songwriter Perfume Genuis 's 2014 video for his single "Queen" also features a scene that involves him at the head of a boardroom conference table dressed in a voluminous business suit straight out of the '80s, while a bunch of odd-looking men in standard Men's Warehouse suits look on. He then jumps up on the table, turns it into his own personal catwalk, confronts the businessmen, and, at one point, gets down on his back and shimmies backwards down the table. He then exits the situation by launching herself off a ledge.

To be clear, these videos both have a lot else going on in them, but these particular scenes, well, they seem oddly similar.

Here's the Rita Ora video. The scene in question starts just after the start and lasts until the 1:10 mark:

Here's the Perfume Genius video. The scene in question runs from about the 2:30 mark to the 3:00 mark. The part where he jumps off a ledge occurs in the next scene.

It just seemed so oddly similar that I couldn't help but dash off a tongue-in-cheek Tweet about it. One that I was not expecting Perfume Genius's Mike Hadreas to retweet with the "looking eyes" emoji.

All apologies for accidentally starting any drama between the Seattle-based indie rocker and the British-based popstar and TV hostess.

To be fair, there are some differences in the scenes. In the Perfume Genius video, directed by Ssion, the businessmen are eating giant shrimp. In the Ora video the conference room has a lot more natural light pouring in thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. The suits are also different colors. So this could all be a big misunderstanding.

The rest of Ora's video finds the artist, walking and driving backwards, to meet up with a boy she had kissed earlier and she couldn't take her mind off of.

Perfume Genius's video is far more surreal, and Hadreas on a crazy night of adventure that starts when a glamorous woman picks him up in a convertible.

