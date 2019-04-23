In his post- Twilight career, Robert Pattinson has made a habit of completely transforming for the screen. Last year, his metamorphosis was largely centered around his teeth—or lack thereof—for the Western comedy Damsel . Now it’s his facial hair that’s evolved. If the first photo from his upcoming horror film The Lighthouse is anything to go by, Pattinson is now sporting a handlebar mustache.

In the promo pic, Pattinson is truly unrecognizable. For one, the photo looks like it was taken 100 years ago. That’s not an exaggeration, either: The photo of his new mustache—as well as his and Willem Dafoe’s characters—was captured with equipment from the 1920s (and ’40s). In it, Pattinson and Dafoe wear peacoats and other nautical wear while looking out from an ominous lighthouse.

The black and white photo is a peek at the aesthetic of The Lighthouse, which was also shot in black and white. Not much is known about the premise of the A24 film other than the fact that it’s a “fantasy horror story set in the world of old sea-faring myths,” per IndieWire.

Apparently, the filming of The Lighthouse was just as uncomfortable as the final project promises to be. “I hardly talked to anyone,” Pattinson told Dafoe in a conversation for Interview . Pattinson also said that working on the film was “the closest I’ve come to punching a director” when Dafoe asked if Pattinson remembered being sprayed with water “that stung.” “However much I love Robert [Eggers], there was a point where I did five takes walking across the beach, and after a while I was like, ‘What the fuck is going on? I feel like you’re just spraying a fire hose in my face,’” Pattinson recalled. “And he was like, ‘I am spraying a fire hose in your face.’ It was like some kind of torture.”

As for when the results of that torture will be officially released, A24 has yet to announce a date for The Lighthouse . Next month, though, the film will be premiering at Directors’ Fortnight during the Cannes Film Festival, so it might not be too long before we get to see Pattinson’s handlebar mustache in action.