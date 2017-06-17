This week, the party set ascended upon London, where the menswear fashion circuit kicked off with shows by Wales Bonner , Charles Jeffrey , and more. While the up-and-comers were all the buzz on the runway, the heavy hitters maintained their ground by throwing a number of star-studded fetes. Burberry's Christopher Bailey, along with Natalie Massenet and Dylan Jones, hosted a breakfast to kick off the week, where Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's equally attractive younger brother Toby made his mark on the fashion scene. Stella McCartney held a party for her new menswear collection, drawing Steven Tyler, while Rag & Bone feted their new flagship with Stacy Martin. Stateside, Jason Wu and Kate Bosworth co-hosted an intimate dinner for the designer's Grey Jason Wu line , and Hermès had not one, but two very Instagram-friendly soirees, complete with a laundry service to tie-dye all of your extra silk scarves. Here, all the party pictures that you may have missed.

Pinterest Ella King, Presley Gerber and Maya Gunn attend a breakfast hosted by Christopher Bailey, Dame Natalie Massenet and Dylan Jones in celebration of London Fashion Week Men's. David M Benett

It was all about the cool kids at the kickoff brunch to London Fashion Week Men's, which drew Ella King, Presley Gerber, and Maya Gunn, among others.

Pinterest Presley Gerber and Cayley King celebrate as Stella McCartney reveals AW17 Menswear collection film. Dave Benett

Gerber kept busy throughout the week, also attending Stella McCartney's fete alongside girlfriend Cayley King.

Pinterest Steve Coogan and Steven Tyler celebrate as Stella McCartney reveals AW17 Menswear collection film. Dave Benett

Bringing up the party's median age were Steve Coogan and Steven Tyler.

Pinterest Stacy Martin celebrates the opening of the new rag & bone flagship store in London. Dave Benett

Actress Stacy Martin donned a cool jumpsuit to celebrate the opening of Rag & Bone's new flagship store.

Pinterest Models attend PORTER Magazine’s Save The Elephants Event. Dave Benett

Elsewhere in London, the model contingency—including Arizona Muse, Natalia Vodianova , Cara Delevingne, and Doutzen Kroes—attend a dinner for Save the Elephants.

Pinterest Georgia May Jagger and Suki Waterhouse celebrate the launch of the VOLCOM x GMJ Collection. Charley Gallay

And Georgia May Jagger and Suki Waterhouse made the case for skateboard brand Volcom as the hottest brand of the summer at the launch of Jagger's collaboration for the label.

Pinterest Romee Strijd, Daphne Groeneveld, Jason Wu, and Kate Bosworth attend a dinner for GREY Jason Wu. Vladimir Weinstein/BFA.com

In New York, Romee Strijid and Daphne Groeneveld were among the guests at Jason Wu and Kate Bosworth's dinner for Wu's Grey Jason Wu lien.

Pinterest Ajak Deng and Duckie Thot attend the Australian Fashion Foundation's Summer Party. Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

The Aussie set , including Ajak Deng and Duckie Thot, took over for the Australian Fashion Foundation's annual Summer Party.

Pinterest Alix Brown and Bec Adams celebrate the launch of the Hellessy Resort 2018 Collection. Vlasta Pilot/BFA.com

Alix Brown and Bec Adams kicked off rooftop season with a party to celebrate Hellessy's Resort 2018 collection.

Pinterest Inside The Battery Honors Hermes at the 22nd Annual Gala Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Hermès was honored at the The Battery's 22nd Annual Gala, which featured a working carousel.

Pinterest Hermès Introduces HERMESMATIC Pop-Up Experience for Women's Silk Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

And later in the week, the brand had a party of its own, celebrating their new laundromat-themed pop-up store.

