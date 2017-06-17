This week, the party set ascended upon London, where the menswear fashion circuit kicked off with shows by Wales Bonner, Charles Jeffrey, and more. While the up-and-comers were all the buzz on the runway, the heavy hitters maintained their ground by throwing a number of star-studded fetes. Burberry's Christopher Bailey, along with Natalie Massenet and Dylan Jones, hosted a breakfast to kick off the week, where Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's equally attractive younger brother Toby made his mark on the fashion scene. Stella McCartney held a party for her new menswear collection, drawing Steven Tyler, while Rag & Bone feted their new flagship with Stacy Martin. Stateside, Jason Wu and Kate Bosworth co-hosted an intimate dinner for the designer's Grey Jason Wu line, and Hermès had not one, but two very Instagram-friendly soirees, complete with a laundry service to tie-dye all of your extra silk scarves. Here, all the party pictures that you may have missed.
It was all about the cool kids at the kickoff brunch to London Fashion Week Men's, which drew Ella King, Presley Gerber, and Maya Gunn, among others.
Gerber kept busy throughout the week, also attending Stella McCartney's fete alongside girlfriend Cayley King.
Bringing up the party's median age were Steve Coogan and Steven Tyler.
Actress Stacy Martin donned a cool jumpsuit to celebrate the opening of Rag & Bone's new flagship store.
Elsewhere in London, the model contingency—including Arizona Muse, Natalia Vodianova, Cara Delevingne, and Doutzen Kroes—attend a dinner for Save the Elephants.
And Georgia May Jagger and Suki Waterhouse made the case for skateboard brand Volcom as the hottest brand of the summer at the launch of Jagger's collaboration for the label.
In New York, Romee Strijid and Daphne Groeneveld were among the guests at Jason Wu and Kate Bosworth's dinner for Wu's Grey Jason Wu lien.
The Aussie set, including Ajak Deng and Duckie Thot, took over for the Australian Fashion Foundation's annual Summer Party.
Alix Brown and Bec Adams kicked off rooftop season with a party to celebrate Hellessy's Resort 2018 collection.
Hermès was honored at the The Battery's 22nd Annual Gala, which featured a working carousel.
And later in the week, the brand had a party of its own, celebrating their new laundromat-themed pop-up store.
Related: __6 Rising Male Models from Famous Families Share Their Biggest Pet Peeves